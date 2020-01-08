Crock-Pot Pot Roast Shredded Beef Tacos

This dish from Rania Batayneh, MPH, author of The One One One Diet, only requires 15 minutes of hands-on time. “Making a roast in a Crock-Pot is perfect for tacos! There is so much flavor infused into the meat, and it is tender and easy to serve,” says Batayneh.

Makes 12 tacos; prep time: 15 minutes; cook time (in Crock-Pot): 3–4 hours on high or 6–8 hours on low

Ingredients:

For pot roast:

2–3 lbs chuck roast

3 Tbsp avocado oil

salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp cayenne

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp garlic, minced

1/2 cup beef broth

3 Tbsp tomato paste

2 jalapeno peppers, diced

For tacos:

corn or flour tortillas (2 per guest)

pico de gallo and other vegetables you would like (bell peppers, chopped onions)

toppings as desired: guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

Directions:

Heat avocado oil in a large skillet or pan over high heat. Season roast with salt and pepper. Sear on all sides until browned. Transfer roast to slow cooker. Combine and stir cayenne, paprika, garlic, tomato paste, and jalapeños into beef broth. Pour the beef broth mixture over the meat. Cook on low for 6–8 hours or on high for 3–4 hours. Shred beef with two forks and toss to coat with the juices. Serve shredded roast beef on a platter and have your guests build their own tacos.

