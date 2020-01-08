Crock-Pot Pot Roast Shredded Beef Tacos
This dish from Rania Batayneh, MPH, author of The One One One Diet, only requires 15 minutes of hands-on time. “Making a roast in a Crock-Pot is perfect for tacos! There is so much flavor infused into the meat, and it is tender and easy to serve,” says Batayneh.
Makes 12 tacos; prep time: 15 minutes; cook time (in Crock-Pot): 3–4 hours on high or 6–8 hours on low
Ingredients:
For pot roast:
- 2–3 lbs chuck roast
- 3 Tbsp avocado oil
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 tsp cayenne
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup beef broth
- 3 Tbsp tomato paste
- 2 jalapeno peppers, diced
For tacos:
- corn or flour tortillas (2 per guest)
- pico de gallo and other vegetables you would like (bell peppers, chopped onions)
- toppings as desired: guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
Directions:
- Heat avocado oil in a large skillet or pan over high heat. Season roast with salt and pepper. Sear on all sides until browned.
- Transfer roast to slow cooker.
- Combine and stir cayenne, paprika, garlic, tomato paste, and jalapeños into beef broth.
- Pour the beef broth mixture over the meat.
- Cook on low for 6–8 hours or on high for 3–4 hours.
- Shred beef with two forks and toss to coat with the juices.
- Serve shredded roast beef on a platter and have your guests build their own tacos.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top