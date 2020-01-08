Crock-Pot Red Beans and Rice

“I’m from New Orleans, so I grew up eating red beans and rice. This dish is typically served on Mondays, but red beans and rice can be enjoyed any day of the week. All you need are red beans, vegetables, spices, and protein (chicken, andouille, and pork are the most common),” says Brian Landry, Chef/Co-Owner of Jack Rose in New Orleans and Marsh House in Nashville. “Everything is cooked together slowly in a pot and served over rice. It’s the perfect dish to make in a slow cooker and serve to a large group of people.”

Makes 6–8 servings; prep time: 30 minutes; cook time: 8 hours

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp vegetable oil

2 onions, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 stalk celery, diced

1 Tbsp minced garlic

1 lb red kidney beans

1 lb smoked andouille sausage (quartered lengthwise then cut ½” thick)

7 cups water (chicken broth optional)

2 smoked ham hocks (optional)

3 bay leaves

1 tsp dry oregano

1 tsp dry thyme

½ tsp cayenne pepper

1 Tbsp Steen’s cane syrup

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

3 green onions, chopped

salt, fresh ground black pepper, and Tabasco to taste

6 cups cooked white rice

Directions:

Optional: Rinse the beans under cool running water. Place in a large bowl or pot and cover with several inches of clean water. Let sit overnight. Drain before cooking. In a large skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium high heat. Sweat the onions, bell peppers, celery, and garlic until they begin to soften, about 3–5 minutes. Stir occasionally so vegetables do not stick to the pan. Add the smoked sausage and cook until sausage is browned and vegetables are tender, about 5–7 minutes. Once done, remove the skillet from heat and transfer the contents to a slow cooker. Add the water and red beans along with smoked ham hocks, bay leaves, dried oregano and thyme, cayenne, cane syrup, and Worcestershire. Stir well and place cover on the slow cooker. Set the slow cooker on high for 8 hours. After 6 hours the beans should begin to soften. Use the back of a spoon to smash some of the beans against the side of the pot to thicken the beans (for a creamier style of beans). Stir in the green onions and season with salt, pepper, and Tabasco. Serve with white rice.

