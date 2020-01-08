Crock-Pot Turkey Meatballs

Angie Asche, MS, RD, CSSD, sports dietitian and owner of Eleat Sports Nutrition, shares this easy recipe that will become a go-to staple in your dinner playbook. “These meatballs are a lean, nutritious option and take less than 15 minutes to toss together. If looking for a dairy-free option, simply omit the parmesan cheese and use a little extra whole wheat breadcrumbs,” Asche says. Serve these over spaghetti, zucchini noodles, or with sub rolls so guests can build their own sandwiches.

Makes 24 meatballs; prep time: 15 minutes; cook time: 3 hours on high or 6 hours on low

Ingredients:

20 oz. (1¼ lbs) 99% lean ground turkey

3 Tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped

1 tsp dried basil

¼ tsp dried parsley

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 egg

¼ cup whole wheat breadcrumbs

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

pinch of sea salt and ground black pepper

25-oz. jar marinara sauce

Directions:

Combine all of the above ingredients (except jar of marinara sauce) together in a large bowl. Using hands, combine the meatball mixture together and form 24 balls. Pour entire jar of marinara sauce into Crock-Pot. Place each meatball into the marinara sauce and use a small spoon to cover the tops of each meatball with sauce. Cover with lid and cook on high for 3 hours or low for 6 hours. Sprinkle a bit of fresh parsley or grated parmesan on top, and serve with whole wheat spaghetti and a side of veggies.

