Crock-Pot Turkey Meatballs
Angie Asche, MS, RD, CSSD, sports dietitian and owner of Eleat Sports Nutrition, shares this easy recipe that will become a go-to staple in your dinner playbook. “These meatballs are a lean, nutritious option and take less than 15 minutes to toss together. If looking for a dairy-free option, simply omit the parmesan cheese and use a little extra whole wheat breadcrumbs,” Asche says. Serve these over spaghetti, zucchini noodles, or with sub rolls so guests can build their own sandwiches.
Makes 24 meatballs; prep time: 15 minutes; cook time: 3 hours on high or 6 hours on low
Ingredients:
- 20 oz. (1¼ lbs) 99% lean ground turkey
- 3 Tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped
- 1 tsp dried basil
- ¼ tsp dried parsley
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 egg
- ¼ cup whole wheat breadcrumbs
- ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
- pinch of sea salt and ground black pepper
- 25-oz. jar marinara sauce
Directions:
- Combine all of the above ingredients (except jar of marinara sauce) together in a large bowl. Using hands, combine the meatball mixture together and form 24 balls.
- Pour entire jar of marinara sauce into Crock-Pot. Place each meatball into the marinara sauce and use a small spoon to cover the tops of each meatball with sauce.
- Cover with lid and cook on high for 3 hours or low for 6 hours. Sprinkle a bit of fresh parsley or grated parmesan on top, and serve with whole wheat spaghetti and a side of veggies.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top