Healthier Crock-Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip
This satisfying, creamy dip comes courtesy of Openfit, a streaming fitness and nutrition platform. Serve the dip with crudités, such as celery and carrot sticks. You can also scoop it up with baked tortilla chips or bean chips.
Makes 8 servings; total time: 2 hours
Ingredients:
- 12 oz cooked boneless skinless chicken breast, shredded or diced
- ½ cup Buffalo sauce (such as Frank’s Red Hot)
- 2 Tbsp Tabasco sauce (optional, use if you like it a little spicier)
- ¾ cup shredded cheddar (or Monterey jack) cheese
- 4 oz. Greek yogurt (plain, 2%)
- ¼ cup thinly sliced scallions (the green tips)
- 2 Tbsp finely chopped onion
- ½ tsp cayenne pepper
- 2 Tbsp minced parsley
- 2 Tbsp parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Combine all of the ingredients except for the parmesan cheese and parsley in a large Crock-Pot or slow cooker.
- Cook on low for 1½–2 hours, making sure that everything has melted together and is warm throughout.
- Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with parsley and parmesan cheese.
- Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with parsley and parmesan cheese.