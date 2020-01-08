Food & Drink

The Best Crock-Pot Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Healthier Crock-Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip

This satisfying, creamy dip comes courtesy of Openfit, a streaming fitness and nutrition platform. Serve the dip with crudités, such as celery and carrot sticks. You can also scoop it up with baked tortilla chips or bean chips.

Makes 8 servings; total time: 2 hours

Ingredients:

  • ​12 oz cooked boneless skinless chicken breast, shredded or diced
  • ½ cup Buffalo sauce (such as Frank’s Red Hot)
  • ​ 2 Tbsp Tabasco sauce (optional, use if you like it a little spicier)
  • ​ ¾ cup shredded cheddar (or Monterey jack) cheese
  • 4 oz. Greek yogurt (plain, 2%)
  • ​¼ cup thinly sliced scallions (the green tips)
  • ​ 2 Tbsp finely chopped onion
  • ​ ½ tsp cayenne pepper
  • ​ 2 Tbsp minced parsley
  • ​ 2 Tbsp parmesan cheese

Directions:

  1. Combine all of the ingredients except for the parmesan cheese and parsley in a large Crock-Pot or slow cooker.
  2. Cook on low for 1½–2 hours, making sure that everything has melted together and is warm throughout.
  3. Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with parsley and parmesan cheese.

