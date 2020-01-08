Ultimate Crock-Pot Turkey Chili

“Ultimate Turkey Chili has a little bit of spice, a hearty amount of beans, and is packed with corn and tomatoes,” says Sarah Licata, the writer and photographer behind Salt Jar, a food blog featuring recipes using farm-fresh produce. “This version of the recipe only takes 20 minutes of your time and doesn’t require having a stocked spice cabinet.”

Makes 8 servings; cook time: 20 minutes active time, 3 hours 20 minutes total time

Ingredients:

2 tsp olive oil

1 yellow onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 lb ground turkey

2 cups frozen corn

2 packages taco seasoning

1 (28-oz.) can diced tomatoes

½ cup chicken broth

½ cup tomato juice

2 (15-oz.) cans red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

Directions:

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and turkey. Break up turkey and cook until no longer pink. Add turkey mixture to slow cooker and top with remaining ingredients. Cook on high heat for 3 hours. Garnish with your favorite toppings like avocado, sour cream, cheese, cilantro, and jalapeños.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!