Ultimate Crock-Pot Turkey Chili
“Ultimate Turkey Chili has a little bit of spice, a hearty amount of beans, and is packed with corn and tomatoes,” says Sarah Licata, the writer and photographer behind Salt Jar, a food blog featuring recipes using farm-fresh produce. “This version of the recipe only takes 20 minutes of your time and doesn’t require having a stocked spice cabinet.”
Makes 8 servings; cook time: 20 minutes active time, 3 hours 20 minutes total time
Ingredients:
- 2 tsp olive oil
- 1 yellow onion, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 lb ground turkey
- 2 cups frozen corn
- 2 packages taco seasoning
- 1 (28-oz.) can diced tomatoes
- ½ cup chicken broth
- ½ cup tomato juice
- 2 (15-oz.) cans red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
Directions:
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and turkey. Break up turkey and cook until no longer pink.
- Add turkey mixture to slow cooker and top with remaining ingredients.
- Cook on high heat for 3 hours.
- Garnish with your favorite toppings like avocado, sour cream, cheese, cilantro, and jalapeños.
