Best Dog Treats: Soothe Your Pup’s Pain and Sore Joints

If you’re concerned that sore joints or muscle pain is taking the spring out of your dog’s step, you might be considering trying your pet on CBD treats but have no idea where to start. Look no further. We’ve researched the best dog treats to bring you our top 10 treats that will boost your dog’s quality of life by providing some much-needed relief.

Whether your dog is in its later years or still a bouncy young pup, the treats on our list can help boost mobility, ease the occasional muscle pain, or soothe arthritic joints.

(Dog owners should consult a veterinarian before giving their dog any CBD product for the first time.)

Best Dog Treats to Soothe Pain and Sore Joints 2022

The Cannanine Advanced 9-in-1 Hemp Hip & Joint Chews for dogs provide effective relief for pups who have mobility issues. It includes broad spectrum CBD that reduces pain from inflammation and stiff joints.

Pros:

Broad spectrum CBD

Vet formulated

Money-back guarantee

USA-made

0% THC

Chewy treats make it easier to give to your dog

Packed full of nutrients

Cons:

n/a

Cannanine’s treats for dogs are proven to help reduce inflammation that can cause your pup both pain and distress. These treats help rebuild your pup’s cartilage and lubricate their joints so their joints are less stiff and painful.

In addition to pain relief, these treats help to prevent damage in the long-term, slowing down how cartilage breaks down. If your dog has hip problems, these treats will work…well, a treat! Your pup’s joints will thank you!

These treats are packed full of nutrients and crucial ingredients to:

Reduce inflammation caused by hip dysplasia, arthritis, and joint issues

Help rebuild cartilage and prevent breakdown

Promote healthy joints, heart, and skin

Improve joint flexibility

Reduce pain and inflammation

Lubricate joints

Proudly made in the USA with organically-farmed, non-GMO hemp, the Mobility Soft Chews from Honest Paws can help improve joint health and boost movement for a happier, bouncier dog. With 15 mg of full spectrum CBD per treat, these chews are ideal for easing the occasional joint stiffness in dogs, both young and old.

Pros:

Organic full spectrum hemp oil

Additional active ingredients to support mobility

Non-GMO

No artificial flavors

Third-party testing

30-day money-back guarantee

Subscribe and save

Cons:

The high potency makes it difficult to dose small dogs

In addition to CBD, these treats are packed full of additional active ingredients that support healthy bones, cartilage, and joint function, including chondroitin sulfate, glucosamine, hyaluronic acid, and Boswellia Serrata powder.

Additionally, with full spectrum CBD, these treats contain terpenes, which are plant compounds that can provide several health benefits, including improving mobility. For example:

Myrcene helps support joint flexibility and mobility

Beta-caryophyllene supports a healthy inflammatory response

Terpinolene helps with occasional stiffness

The CBD pet line from Honest Paws also contains treats that target anxiety and immune function in tempting flavors like turmeric and creamy coconut. The entire product line is third-party tested and confirmed to be free of toxins, so you know whatever treat you choose will be safe for your dog.

If you’re concerned your dog looks stiff and uncomfortable after the daily walk, the CBD Dog Treats from Penelope’s Bloom may relieve your furry friend. They are specially formulated to support joints and mobility, packed with ingredients to reduce inflammation caused by various ailments.

Pros:

All-natural ingredients

Full-spectrum CBD Oil

For dogs of all life stages

Oven-baked in small batches

Additional active ingredients for joint support

Subscribe and save

Cons:

Only one CBD potency is available

Full-spectrum CBD provides all the benefits of minor cannabinoids, too, and terpenes that can boost the benefits of CBD in a process known as the entourage effect. This means your dog gets the maximum benefits from the hemp plant, including:

Better mobility and flexibility from improved lubrication of the joints

Reduced joint inflammation and stiffness

Promoted daily activity and help to prevent joint issues by protecting against cartilage breakdown

The treats also include a high concentration of powerful anti-inflammatory ingredients such as turmeric, chondroitin, and glucosamine, which work in combination with CBD to help your dog be more mobile and active. There’s also an added boost of potent antioxidants, like blueberries and spinach, to support your dog’s health and wellness.

All of Penelope’s Bloom dog treats are baked in small batches to ensure quality. You can see this for yourself by checking out the third-party lab test results, which verify the potency of CBD, and that the treats are free of THC, pesticides, heavy metals, and residual solvents.

The CBD Mobility Treats from HolistaPet are specially formulated with Boswellia and turmeric root and 10 mg of broad spectrum CBD. This blend of natural active ingredients may help increase joint strength and reduce inflammation and discomfort in joints caused by certain conditions or surgery.

Pros:

100% natural and organic ingredients

Different potencies for different size dogs

Non-GMO and grain-free

30-day money-back guarantee

Subscribe and save

Comprehensive product range for dogs

Cons:

A small number of treats per bag

You won’t need to worry that you’re giving your dog too much or too little CBD as these Mobility treats come in three different formulations depending on the size of your dog. Plus, like the entire CBD pet range, the treats are THC-free, so you don’t have to worry that your dog might get high.

The treats are entirely organic and kind to even the most sensitive puppy tummies, being made from only the finest plant-based ingredients, with no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Furthermore, the treats are gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free, and for added peace of mind, cruelty-free too.

The brand’s all-natural CBD treats come in three unique formulations: mobility, wellness, and calming, each having a mouth-watering fruity flavor. The HolistaPet CBD dog range includes chewy treats, capsules, oils, and even shampoo.

If your dog is on medication or has other health issues, which means CBD treats aren’t an option for you, then Reggie’s Morning Hip + Joint Treats will still start your dog’s day off right. Specially formulated with ingredients to support joint health, these tasty chews will help reduce soreness and inflammation to keep your dog active.

Pros:

Packed with active ingredients

Natural ingredients

Vet-approved

Formulations for different sized dogs

Subscribe and save

60-day guarantee

Cons:

Effects may not be as quick as with CBD treats

These treats don’t contain any CBD, but they are still bursting with active ingredients to aid mobility and flexibility, prevent joint issues, reduce inflammation, and more.

MSM helps manage pain and inflammation, and its antioxidant properties help support skin elasticity.

helps manage pain and inflammation, and its antioxidant properties help support skin elasticity. Glucosamine plays a key role in forming and maintaining cartilage and other tissues to support joints.

plays a key role in forming and maintaining cartilage and other tissues to support joints. Chondroitin sulfate boosts the absorption of nutrients needed for cartilage synthesis and repair.

boosts the absorption of nutrients needed for cartilage synthesis and repair. Vitamin C is a vital antioxidant for dogs that promotes healthy aging, reduces inflammation, supports immune function, and boosts energy.

is a vital antioxidant for dogs that promotes healthy aging, reduces inflammation, supports immune function, and boosts energy. Vitamin E is essential for cell function and fat metabolism, protects against muscle degeneration, and supports numerous body systems.

All the dog treats from Reggie are vet-approved and proudly made in the USA from natural ingredients. But if you’re still not sure, you can try them risk-free with their 60-day guarantee.

With a power-packed blend of CBD, glucosamine, chondroitin, and MSM, the Hip & Hop soft chews from The Anxious Pet promote healthy joint function by helping to reduce pain and inflammation.

Pros:

15 mg of CBD per treat

Veterinarian formulated

Full of active ingredients

Extensive third-party testing

Subscribe and save

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Only suitable for dogs aged over 1 year

These high concentration treats are soft and chewy, making them suitable for dogs young and old. Plus, they are veterinarian formulated, so you know that each treat contains the perfect amount of CBD, hemp, antioxidants, and fatty acids.

Even the most delicate doggy bellies will appreciate the corn, soy, wheat, and grain-free formula in a tasty, non-allergenic peanut butter flavor. No worries, though, if in the rare event your dog doesn’t love them, The Anxious Pet gives you 60 days to get a full refund.

Safety is a top priority for The Anxious Pet, so they test every batch of their Soft Chews and the rest of the product line to ensure it has the desired amount of CBD and terpene potency. Furthermore, third-party testing ensures the treats are free of heavy metals, residual solvents, pesticides, microbial, and other toxic substances.

Calm hyperactive dogs and support their joints simultaneously with the CBD dog treats from Koi CBD. They are made from organic ingredients with 5 mg of CBD per treat and delicious peanut butter and green apple flavor to keep your dog’s tail wagging.

Pros:

Supports joint health

Veterinarian formulated

Full spectrum CBD

Non-GMO organic ingredients

Detailed third-party testing

Subscribe and save

Cons:

Small pet CBD range compared to other brands

Full-spectrum hemp extract means your dog is getting the full benefits of CBD and other minor cannabinoids to ease joint pain and reduce inflammation. Added chamomile and L-theanine will help your dog relax, so they can get the rest they need to heal sore muscles.

Potency and purity are important to Koi CBD, so each batch of their dog treat is third-party tested to ensure the quality of their USA-grown hemp extract.

While not as varied as some other brands, oil CBD still has a decent range of CBD products to support your dog’s health and wellness, including immune support treats in a mouth-watering blueberry and sweet potato flavor and a calming CBD pet spray for anxious pooches.

If you have an anxious dog who is also suffering from occasional discomfort or joint pain, you may benefit from the calming soft chews from Fomo Bones. With 5 mg of CBD per treat, you should notice your dog feeling more at ease in their body and within themselves within a short amount of time.

Pros:

5 mg of CBD per treat

100% natural

NASC certifies

Additional calming ingredients

Money-back guarantee

Subscribe and save

Cons:

Only a single line of CBD dog treats

While FOMO Bones only has a single option for CBD treats for dogs, these scrummy chews will help with your dog’s pain and help keep them calm and relaxed. Aside from CBD, the treats contain additional pet-safe ingredients, including chamomile, tryptophan, valerian root, and passionflower, to ease your dog’s anxiety and boost their sense of calm.

Man’s best friend is in safe hands with FOMO Bones as their treats are third-party tested in an accredited lab to determine their safety and potency. Test results are available online, which show that the dog treats are free of harmful toxins and potentially dangerous microbes.

If you have to be careful about what you feed your dog because of their sensitive stomach, you can give them Hemp Dog Treats from Extract Labs without worry. They are made from natural and certified organic ingredients and are gluten-free and vegan.

Pros:

Full-spectrum CBD

Certified organic

Cruelty-free and vegan

Suitable for dogs of all sizes

Each batch is lab-tested

Cons:

No additional ingredients

You’ll get further peace of mind from the certified lab results, which are released for each batch of dog treats made. The detailed results verify the potency and purity of CBD and confirm that the treats are free of harmful microorganisms, solvents, pesticides, and other toxins.

It is a shame that there are no additional anti-inflammatory ingredients in these dog treats from Extract Labs. However, as full spectrum CBD oil is used, your dog will get the additional benefits of minor cannabinoids and terpenes to boost the pain-relieving effects of CBD. Furthermore, the addition of coconut oil will help speed up the absorption of CBD to provide fast relief to sore pups.

Thanks to the irresistible bacon flavor, even the fussiest of pets will be unable to resist the CBD dog treats from Soul CBD. Your pup will be begging for more, but depending on your dog’s size, they’ll only need 1 to 3 treats a day to remain calm and settled and relieve their muscle and joint pain.

Pros:

Zero THC

All-natural ingredients

Organically farmed

Additional calming ingredients

Third-party tested

Corn-free and soy-free

Subscribe and save

Cons:

Not formulated specifically for pain

On top of the 5 mg of organically-farmed CBD, the treats are packed with natural ingredients that support happier and healthier dogs, including chamomile, passionflower, valerian root, and St. John’s Wort.

Just as there is zero THC, there are no artificial colors or preservatives in these tasty treats. Made from all-natural ingredients and corn-free and soy-free, the soft chews will be suitable for even the most delicate fluffy tummies.

How We Chose the Best CBD Dog Treats

Man’s best friend deserves only the best dog treats. We dug through (pun intended) dozens of brands, searching for the finest quality treats from trustworthy providers.

Type of CBD

While any form of CBD in dog treats will help with your beloved pet’s aches and pains, brands that used broad spectrum or full spectrum CBD scored higher on our list. These treats also contain other minor cannabinoids, such as CBC (cannabichromene) and CGC (cannabigerol), that can help boost the pain-relieving effects of CBD, support digestive health, and help them maintain healthy eyesight.

Broad spectrum CBD contains additional natural compounds that benefit your pup’s health and wellness but no detectable THC. Full spectrum CBD will also contain plant compounds known as terpenes, which can have numerous health benefits of their own and boost the medicinal properties of CBD.

Additional Active Ingredients

Most dog treats on our list contain additional active ingredients besides CBD that may further help support the joints and relieve pain. These include the likes of chondroitin, which helps enhance the absorption of nutrients for cartilage repair, and turmeric for its anti-inflammatory properties.

Ingredient Quality

It’s not enough that dog treats include ingredients that may support joint health. They must be of the finest quality to ensure no hidden nasties that could be harmful to our pets. Therefore, we favored brands that used certified organic and natural ingredients and steered clear of artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

Furthermore, we felt it was important we selected cruelty-free brands. Not only are they kinder to animals as a whole, but they also tend to be healthier, contain fewer chemicals, and are better for the environment.

Third-Party Testing

Every reputable brand should test its CBD treats in a third-party laboratory for potency and purity and the certificate of analysis (COA) to prove it. This protects your pup from consuming poor-quality products that promise more than they can deliver.

We checked the COA of each product on our list for the following:

That CBD content is the same as advertised

That the treats contained no more than the legal limit of 0.3% THC

That the treats were free of contaminants, including pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and harmful microorganisms.

Benefits of CBD for Dogs

Cannabinoids, like CBD, interact with a dog’s endocannabinoid system, which helps regulate several body systems. This may be beneficial for your furry friend in several ways, including:

Easing joint and muscle pain

Calming anxiety

Reducing the frequency and severity of seizures

Relieving allergy symptoms

Many dog owners choose CBD treats as they may provide an excellent alternative to prescription medications that can have significant side effects. Furthermore, CBD treats are typically made with natural and organic ingredients, free of chemical preservatives and other less-than-desirable ingredients.

Soothing Painful Muscles and Joints

CBD binds to receptors in the brain and nervous system throughout the body, changing how your dog perceives pain. Therefore, if your dog has a problem with pain, CBD may provide a suitable alternative to prescribed pain medications in easing discomfort without unpleasant side effects.

Improving Mobility Issues

Long-term use of over-the-counter pain medications can lead to kidney or liver damage in your beloved pet. Mobility CBD treats may be a better way to manage joint problems in your dog. They may have a similar anti-inflammatory effect on tight joints as over-the-counter medications while being tolerated better in the long term.

Easing Anxiety

If your dog regularly suffers from separation anxiety, is easily spooked by loud noises, or is nervous in certain situations, CBD dog treats may ease their distress. The effects of CBD on anxiety are more effective when it’s administered consistently, so for stressed dogs, one or two CBD treats a day can help improve their tension over time.

Reducing Frequency of Seizures

In a 2020 study, veterinarians at Colorado State university used CBD to significantly reduce the number of seizures in 89% of dogs with epilepsy. This demonstrates that CBD can be used in partnership with traditional seizure treatment regimes to manage canine epilepsy.

Managing Allergies

Dry, itchy, and irritated skin can be distressing for our four-legged friends. CBD treats can help soothe your dog’s discomfort while stimulating the growth of healthy skin cells. A CBD balm or roll-on may be a better option than CBD treats for localized relief.

Side Effects of CBD Treats for Dogs

Studies into the effects of CBD in dogs are limited. The potential side effects are likely to mimic those seen in humans thanks to its interaction with the endocannabinoid system in both species. These side effects include:

Lethargy and drowsiness

Loss of balance due to low blood pressure

Dribbling urine

Vomiting, diarrhea, or other intestinal distress

Dry mouth, which, if persistent, can lead to poor dental health

Overactive appetite

These side effects may indicate a too high dose, and if they persist, a veterinarian should be consulted as soon as possible. You can reduce the risk of side effects by sticking to the recommended dosage.

Other Products to Help with Dog Pain

Dog treats are the most common CBD product to help with pain in your pets. However, there are other options, including CBD oils and tinctures, which are delivered under your dog’s tongue. Although it is harder to get an exact dosage, CBD oils tend to work more quickly as the CBD is absorbed directly into the bloodstream through the tiny vessels in the mouth.

With some dogs, it can be a battle to get anything into their mouths. You could sneak CBD capsules into a slice of luncheon meat or in their food.

If your dog doesn’t enjoy the earthy aftertaste of CBD oil or always finds the pill no matter how much cheese you hide it in, CBD balms and creams can provide localized pain relief for stiff joints or sore muscles.

FAQs

Is CBD safe for my dog?

According to a 2017 report from the World Health Organization, CBD—in its pure state—is safe and well-tolerated by animals, including dogs. However, it’s always recommended to start your dog on a low dose of CBD to avoid adverse side effects, such as lethargy and stomach upsets.

Is CBD safe for young and older dogs?

CBD is generally safe for dogs of all ages, including young puppies, adults, and senior dogs, as long as the correct dose is administered.

Are dog treats effective in relieving pain?

CBD dog treats provide relief from various types of pain.

CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system (ECS), a vast network of receptors, enzymes, and neurotransmitters (cannabinoids) that help the body maintain its internal balance. CBD helps the ECD maintain high levels of naturally produced cannabinoids and engage with cannabinoid receptors to help change the way your pet perceives pain.

How many dog treats can I give my dog?

This depends on the size of your dog. The dosage rule for dogs is between 1 and 5mg of CBD for every 10lbs of body weight. So, for example, if you have a golden retriever that weighs 60 lbs and each dog treat contains 10mg of CBD, the correct dose would be a maximum of 6 treats a day.

If you’re using CBD dog treats for pain, it’s recommended that you start on a low dosage and increase the dosage if needed.

How long does it take for dog treats to kick in?

Typically, it takes between 30 minutes and an hour for CBD treats to take effect, which is slightly slower than CBD oils, as dog treats need to be broken down in cuddly tummies before the CBD is absorbed into the bloodstream.

Several factors can influence how long it takes for a CBD treat to kick in, including:

The size of your dog

How long since your dog’s last CBD treat

If your dog ate the treat on a full or empty stomach

The dose of CBD

The severity of your dog’s pain

Are dog treats for pain unhealthy for my dog?

Medically speaking, CBD dog treats for pain are not unhealthy for your dog. As CBD doesn’t interact with receptors in the brainstem or control respiration, lethal overdose from the cannabinoid is statistically nil.

However, if you give your dog too many CBD treats, they may develop some common side effects, including changes in appetite, diarrhea, or lethargy.

To further support your dog’s health, choose natural CBD dog treats that have beneficial nutrients instead of potentially harmful additives and ingredients, such as chemical preservatives, artificial coloring, and rendered fat, which can be a breeding ground for dangerous microorganisms.

Will treats for dogs make them overweight?

Treats are an important part of reward-based training, but pet parents still need to balance their dog’s treats with their recommended daily calories. Dish out too many treats, and not only will you spoil your pup’s appetite for actual meals, but it will also make your dog overweight.

You shouldn’t need to worry about CBD treats making your dog overweight. As you should only need a handful of treats a day, they won’t significantly impact your dog’s daily calorie intake.

Do I need to check with my vet before giving my dog CBD?

While CBD is generally considered safe for pets, there is little research into its safety and efficacy. Therefore, you should always talk to your vet before giving your dog CBD treats. As cannabinoids can interact with other medications, a discussion with your vet will give you peace of mind that you’re not doing anything that would interfere with any other treatment.

What different types of treats are there for dogs?

The dog treat market has exploded in recent years, and now there is so much more than the standard dog biscuit. For example, if your dog has sensitive teeth or gums, you may want to choose soft and chewy treats, or if your dog likes to chew on anything and everything, jerky treats will keep them occupied.

Crunchy treats are also always a favorite amongst dogs and pet parents. Regardless of the types of treats for dogs you’re considering, always opt for healthy dog treats.

What Are the Best CBD Dog Treats for Your Pup?

The CBD market has boomed in recent years, and now your pup can also receive the benefits of the medicinal plant extract. With top-quality CBD pet treats—like those on this list—pet parents can help relieve joint stiffness, muscle niggles, and other forms of pain in their four-legged friends without needing to resort to over-the-counter analgesics that can have unpleasant side effects.

To boost the anti-inflammatory and pain-easing properties of CBD, choose a treat that has additional active ingredients, such as turmeric and chondroitin, to maximize joint support.

Give your dog one or two CBD treats, and within 60 minutes, you should notice your dog start to visibly relax and their mobility improve. And hopefully, with repeated use, there will be a spring back in your dog’s step before long.

