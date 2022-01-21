There are few beers more beloved in the American craft beer world than the iconic IPA. The hoppy, bitter, floral take on the classic pale ale ranks high on most brewery lists with its adaptable style and myriad variations—including the West Coast IPA, milkshake IPA, New England-style IPA, double IPA, triple IPA, and others.

For a hoppier, bolder IPA during these frigid winter months, the double IPA (aka imperial IPA) is your go-to—but don’t take the name too literally. It merely points out that a double (even more so for a triple) IPA has more malt character, higher potency, likely more hops, and a slightly higher ABV than regular IPAs. Plus, in order to add extra hop flavor, many double IPAs implement the use of dry-hopping—or adding additional hops later on in the brewing process, either during fermentation or in bottle conditioning. All of this makes for the perfect IPA style for right now. Here are ten double IPAs you’ll want to double down on this winter.

1. Bell’s Hopslam

No exaggeration, this Bell’s Hopslam is one of the world’s most sought-after double IPAs out there—and only during January and February. This extremely limited beer is brewed with six types of hops before being dry-hopped with Simcoe hops. An added dollop of honey brings extra sweetness to this highly memorable fruity, citrus-filled, slightly bitter double IPA.

[$16.99, 6-pack, drizly.com]

2. Lawson’s Finest Double Sunshine

Vermont’s Lawson’s Finest is the type of brewery that turns out nothing but award winners. Its Sip of Sunshine is a great beer, but its Double Sunshine is a true standout. While the brewer doesn’t list the ingredients, this 8% ABV imperial IPA is brewed with myriad American hops. The result is a juicy, sweet, slightly bitter beer loaded with mango, pineapple, grapefruit, and herbal hop flavors.

[$17, 4-pack; drizly.com]

3. Fat Head’s Hop Juju

This award-winning, 9% ABV imperial IPA is brewed with Pale, Carahell, C-15, and Carpils malts as well as American ale yeast and Simcoe, Citra, Eukonot, and Mosiac hops. Only available at select times during the year (including the winter months), it’s known for a unique mix of tropical fruits, tart citrus zest, and bitter, dank piney hops.

[$16.99, 4-pack; totalwine.com]

4. Fiddlehead Second Fiddle

Another beer proving that there may be no better craft beer state than Vermont, Fiddlehead Second Fiddle is an 8.2% ABV, dry-hopped behemoth of a beer. Cracking open a can opens up a world of pine trees and citrus. One sip and you’re transported to a land of caramel malts, grapefruit, lemon zest, herbal hops, and gentle, memorable hop bitterness.

[$16.99, 4-pack; 16-ounce can; drizly.com]

5. New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA

One of the great things about New Belgium’s Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA (in addition to its singular flavor) is the fact that it can be found pretty much everywhere. This potent 9% ABV imperial IPA was brewed with ale yeast as well as Pale and Black Malts. It gets its fresh, fruity, citrus-centric, slightly bitter flavor from the addition of Delta, Bravo, Centennial, Cascade, Calypso, and Mosaic hops.

[$11.99, 6-pack; totalwine]

6. Tröegs Double Blizzard

Another double IPA only available during the winter months, Tröegs Double Blizzard is a slightly hazy winter IPA brewed with Centennial, Chinook, and El Dorado hops before being dry-hopped with a massive amount of Chinook and Galaxy hops. The result is a double IPA with notes of resinous pine, tart grapefruit, ripe pineapple, and gentle citrus zest.

[$13.99, 16-ounce can; drizly.com]

7. Lord Hobo Boom Sauce

With a name like Boom Sauce, it should be pretty apparent what you’re getting yourself into even before cracking it open. This 7.8% double IPA is Lord Hobo’s flagship beer for good reason. Brewed with five different hops, it’s known for its flavors of mango, pineapple, resinous pine, and bright, tart citrus zest.

[$14.99, 4-pack; totalwine.com]

8. Cigar City Florida Man

Even if you’re not a big news junky, you’ve likely come across the words “Florida man” in a headline from time to time. Paying tribute to this singular Sunshine State dude, Cigar City brews Florida Man, a double IPA made with Citra, Azacca, El Dorado, and Mandarina Bavarian Hops. It’s filled with flavors of peach esters, lemon zest, dank pine, and floral hops.

[$9.99, 6-pack; drizly.com]

9. Victory Dirt Wolf

Living up to its mythical beast moniker in the best sense, this 8.7% ABV double IPA is a dry-hopped, must-try. Brewed with Pilsner and Pale Crystal malts as well as Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic, and Chinook hops, the memorable result is a full-bodied beer with notes of wet grass, lime zest, tangerine, pineapple, and slightly bitter, herbal hops.

[$12.99, 6-pack; totalwine.com]

10. Clown Shoes Galactica

This 8% ABV interplanetary superhero-themed double IPA was brewed with a (forgive us) out-of-this-world amount of Centennial, Citra, Chinook, Columbus, Galaxy, Mandarina, Simcoe, Sultana, and Willamette hops. One of the boldest West Coast IPAs out there, this beer is hopping with citrus zest, dank pine, mango, and pineapple, as well as toffee-like malts that amazingly hold everything together.

[$10.99, 4-pack; totalwine.com]

