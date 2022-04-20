Best Double-Oaked Bourbons and Ryes to Drink 2022

10. Sagamore Spirit Double Oak Rye Get it

Baltimore-based Sagamore puts a unique spin on double oaking through the use of “wave stave” barrels—medium-toasted, lightly charred barrels that are carved with grooves for increased surface area contact with the whiskey. There’s no escaping the wood here! The rye ends up with a smoky nose and a hefty spice character that’s rounded out with sweet grain and brown sugar—definitely one for the oak fiends.

[$60; sagamorespirit.com]

