Best Double-Oaked Bourbons and Ryes to Drink 2022

2. Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

One of the earliest progenitors of the double-barrel process, debuting in 2012, Woodford Reserve’s Double Oaked bourbon remains a leader of the style. The secondary barrel undergoes a deep toasting before being lightly charred, which brings out notes of sweet nuts, caramel, and honey-dipped apple in the whiskey. And if this amount of wood contact isn’t enough, the distillery offers an annual limited release of Double Double Oaked—which sees the whiskey matured in a third new charred oak barrel.

[$55; woodfordreserve.com]

