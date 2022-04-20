Best Double-Oaked Bourbons and Ryes to Drink 2022

3. Kentucky Peerless Double Oak Get it

Tragically, bourbon barrels sometimes leak and can’t be repaired. If the whiskey is near maturity, a distiller might choose to bottle it right then, but if not, they have to transfer the liquid to another container. Thus it happened to Kentucky Peerless Distillery, which had been re-casking leaking bourbon in second, new charred oak barrels for several years before it officially rolled out a Double Oak expression in 2021. Released every fall, the bourbon is bottled at cask strength and features a chewy texture and rich flavors of chocolate-covered cherries, cola, and roasted nuts.

[$85; in stores and at kentuckypeerless.com]

