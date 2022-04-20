Best Double-Oaked Bourbons and Ryes to Drink 2022

5. Jim Beam Double Oak Get it

Ever the reliable value brand, Jim Beam’s twice-barreled bourbon is the best bang-for-buck whiskey on this list. The oak flavors, including drying tannins, are prominent, but at 86 proof, it’s not going to overwhelm the palate. Consider this bottle for a tailgate or party, its profile standing up well to loud crowds and its versatility ideal for just about any application.

[$23; jimbeam.com]

