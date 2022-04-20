Best Double-Oaked Bourbons and Ryes to Drink 2022

6. Cedar Ridge Double Barrel Get it

The bestselling bourbon in Iowa used to be Maker’s Mark, but local distiller Cedar Ridge now occupies the top spot. That’s thanks in part to releases like its Double Barrel bourbon, made with 74% corn—all Iowa-grown—14% rye, and 12% malted barley. Bottled at 52.5% ABV, it’s a sturdy step up from the distillery’s flagship 86-proof bourbon, and packs in even more flavor than its bottled-in-bond.

[$60; in stores and at cedarridgewhiskey.com]

