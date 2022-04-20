Best Double-Oaked Bourbons and Ryes to Drink 2022

7. Daviess County Double Barrel Get it

Starting with a base of Daviess County bourbon, which is blended from two mashbills—one made with wheat, the other with rye—this whiskey spends its second aging period in new Missouri oak barrels with a level-2 char and toasted heads. Those heads impact the flavor subtly, adding more caramel and honey notes for a sweeter experience. The whiskey was released as part of the brand’s ongoing partnership with Ducks Unlimited, which conserves waterfowl habitats throughout the United States.

[$50; daviesscountybourbon.com]

