Best Double-Oaked Bourbons and Ryes to Drink 2022

Knob Creek Twice Barreled Rye
9
9. Knob Creek Twice Barreled Rye

Bourbon outsells rye many times over, so finding a double-oaked rye can be tough—but not impossible. Knob Creek’s 100-proof version underwent a second maturation in level-4 char barrels. It makes for a satisfyingly bracing pour, with pepper and cinnamon spice notes balanced by orange, berries, and sweet vanilla. Twice Barreled Rye was released as a limited edition, but bottles can still be found on shelves.

[$45; knobcreek.com

