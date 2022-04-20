Best Double-Oaked Bourbons and Ryes to Drink 2022

9. Knob Creek Twice Barreled Rye Get it

Bourbon outsells rye many times over, so finding a double-oaked rye can be tough—but not impossible. Knob Creek’s 100-proof version underwent a second maturation in level-4 char barrels. It makes for a satisfyingly bracing pour, with pepper and cinnamon spice notes balanced by orange, berries, and sweet vanilla. Twice Barreled Rye was released as a limited edition, but bottles can still be found on shelves.

[$45; knobcreek.com]

