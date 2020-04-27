Slow Cooker Crab Mac and Cheese

Even amidst quarantine living, sometimes you just gotta indulge. You can’t do much better than this velvety cauldron of all things cheesy and briny from nutritionist Rima Kleiner MS, RD, and blogger at Dish on Fish. “Using basic pantry ingredients, seafoodies can now enjoy crab in their favorite pasta dish. Not only is crab delicious, but it is rich in important nutrients like antioxidant selenium,” says Kleiner. In lieu of crab, feel free to sub in another fish like scallops, lobster, or shrimp. Serve with sautéed greens, like kale or spinach.

Rima Kieiner of Dish on Fish’s Crab Mac and Cheese

Makes 6 to 8 servings

Cook time: 15 minutes

Prep time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tsp. olive oil

½ cup onion, chopped

1 lb. whole-grain pasta (elbows or cavatappi)

4 cups water

2-3 tbsp. butter

½ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

½ tsp. garlic powder

3-4 tsp. Old Bay seasoning

2 cups cheddar cheese

½ cup fresh mozzarella

½ cup Parmesan

¼ cup milk (suggest using 2% milk)

½ lb. lump crabmeat, drained

1 tsp. hot sauce (optional)

Toasted panko (optional)

How to make it:

Add olive oil and onion to Instant Pot and turn the pot to sautée setting. Stir and cook until the onion is tender, about three minutes.

Turn off sauté function. Add pasta and the next six ingredients on the list (from water through Old Bay seasoning) to Instant Pot. Place lid on Instant Pot and switch steam release handle position on lid from venting to sealing; select manual function on pot and cook contents on high for 5 minutes.

While pasta is cooking, shred all the cheeses using a grater or food processor. (Can use pre-shredded cheeses, but they will not melt as smoothly because they contain an anti-caking agent.)

When pasta has finished cooking, release pressure in Instant Pot using a quick pressure release switch (turn to venting position). Add milk to the pot and stir it in with the pasta. Then slowly fold in the cheeses–up to one cup at a time–making sure the pasta mixture remains creamy between each addition.

Add crabmeat to pot, replace lid on pot and allow mac-and-cheese to warm up for two-to-three minutes; then stir. Top with hot sauce and toasted panko, if desired.

