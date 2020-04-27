Slow Cooker Green Enchiladas Chicken Soup

We can’t get enough of this warming recipe from Kori Shuda of Seeking Good Eats. “[This] chicken soup [has] a Mexican flair, creamy, cheesy broth, chunks of tender chicken, and a bit of spice,” notes Shuda. “This soup uses mainly pantry ingredients, chicken from the freezer, and a couple of fridge items,” she says, adding that you can feel free to swap the protein, different salsas, and cheeses based on what you have on hand.

Makes 10 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 6-to-8 hours

Ingredients:

2.5 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken thighs (or breasts)

28 oz. can green enchilada sauce

3 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1 cup cream (or half-and-half)

2 cup Monterey Jack cheese, grated (Pepper Jack, cheddar, mozzarella also work well)

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

4 oz. green salsa

Salt and pepper, to taste

How to make it:

Add chicken, green enchilada sauce, and chicken broth to the slow cooker. Cook on low for 6-8 hours.

Turn the slow cooker to warm. Remove chicken, shred, and add back to the cooker.

Add grated cheese, cream cheese, cream, and green salsa to the slow cooker. Stir cheese until melted.

Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add additional salsa if desired. Serve and enjoy.

