Slow Cooker Japanese Cheesecake

This four-ingredient cheesecake is the easy-to-make yet a decadent dessert you deserve right about now. Created by Corrie Duffy of Corrie Cooks, you can get really fancy and add orange extract if you have it on your spice rack. Or, try almond; lemon, or vanilla extract, if you have either of those.

Corrie Duffy of Corrie Cooks’ Slow Cooker Japanese Cheesecake

Makes 6 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Ingredients:

3 large eggs

4 oz. cream cheese

4 oz. white chocolate

1 pinch salt

1 tsp. orange extract (optional)

How to make it:

Start by separating the eggs. Place egg yolks in one bowl and egg whites into another separate bowl. Meanwhile, melt the chocolate over steam or in a microwave until runny.

Combine cream cheese and melted chocolate until smooth. Fold in egg yolks. You can also add the orange extract if you found some in your pantry (optional).

Beat egg whites with a pinch of salt until firm. Gradually add egg whites into the egg yolk mixture.

Line a six-inch springform with baking paper and pour in the mixture. Fill the slow cooker with one-inch hot water. Set three balls of aluminum foil into the center. Place the cake on top. Wrap the slow-cooker lid tightly with a clean kitchen towel, gathering the ends at the top to absorb condensation.

Close the slow cooker lid and cook the cake for 1 ½ hours on high. Once done, turn off the slow cooker and let the cake cool down for one hour inside the cooker.

Take the cake out and chill it in the fridge before serving.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!