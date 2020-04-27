Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Soup

This delectable soup from the Greedy Gourmet is an excellent choice for a variety of dietary preferences. It’s vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free and also freezes well. Don’t have fresh garlic or ginger? Use garlic and ginger powder.

Greedy Gourmet’s Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Soup

Makes 6 servings

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 4-6 hours

Ingredients:

3 lbs. sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped

2 stalks celery, washed and chopped

1 onion, peeled and chopped

2 medium carrots, peeled and chopped

2 cloves garlic, peeled

1 can coconut milk

1 inch fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped

4 cups vegetable stock/broth

2 green chillies, washed and chopped (optional)

How to make it:

Place all the ingredients in a slow cooker.

Cook for six hours on the low setting, or four hours on high.

At the end of cooking time, process the soup in batches until everything is silky smooth.

Serve with your favorite toppings such as fresh chillies, spring onions, and herbs.

