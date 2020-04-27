Whole30 Buffalo Chicken Soup

Organically Addison’s founder Addie isn’t kidding when she says, ““Let it simmer away all day and you’ll be left with the most tender and flavorful soup.” Coconut milk lends the soup a mildly sweet note, balanced out by the onions and garlic, and hot sauce. No cilantro? Don’t sweat it. Garnish with freshly cracked black pepper or red chile pepper flakes for some extra heat.

Organically Addison’s Whole30 Buffalo Chicken Soup

Makes 8-to-10 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 4-to-5 hours

Ingredients:

3-4 lbs. chicken thighs

1 Tbsp. olive oil

½ cup onion, chopped finely

3-4 potatoes, cubed

4-5 large carrots, chopped

1 tsp. minced garlic

3 cups chicken broth

½ cup hot sauce

⅓ to ½ cup full-fat coconut milk

Cilantro, to garnish

How to make it:

Add all ingredients except coconut milk and cilantro to your slow cooker.

Cook on high 3-4 hours or low 6-7 hours.

About 20 minutes before serving, stir in coconut milk.

Garnish with cilantro if desired. Serve and enjoy.

