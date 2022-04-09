3. Athletic Brewing Learn More

Where: Stratford, CT; San Diego, CA

Nonalcoholic beer maker, Athletic Brewing, is one of America’s fastest-growing breweries, underscoring its outdoor-minded ethos with its Two for the Trails program that earmarks 2 percent of sales for safeguarding and restoring trails, totaling more than $1 million in 2021. Funds support organizations including Mountain Bike the Tetons, the Yosemite Conservancy, and the American Hiking Society that preserve and improve trail systems. Toast the efforts with Athletic Lite, the brewery’s 25-calorie light lager brewed with organic grains.

