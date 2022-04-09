4. Creature Comforts Brewing Learn More

Where: Athens, GA

For environmentally conscious beer drinkers, the Georgia brewery offers plenty of cold comforts. Earlier this year, its Southern Mill production facility earned a silver level TRUE certification honoring its comprehensive zero-waste efforts. Creature Comforts diverts 99.8 percent of its waste material from landfills, thanks to initiatives that include a spent-grain silo in which spent grain is turned into livestock feed; collecting and recycling stretch film plastic; and composting. Additionally, Creature Comforts sources organic wheat from Georgia’s DaySpring Farms to make the tart Berliner weisse–inspired Athena.

