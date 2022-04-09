5. Wicked Weed Brewing Learn More

Where: Asheville, NC

Wicked Weed gets freaky with sustainability. The North Carolina brewery’s sustainability committee, a.k.a. the Green Freaks, keeps close eyes on waste, encouraging employees to report water leaks and offer ideas to minimize Wicked Weed’s environmental impact. The brewery is implementing initiatives such as the How2Recycle labeling program that better communicates recycling instructions for its canned beers, including the forthcoming Dr. Dank Daily Haze session IPA. Through April, the brewery will also participate in sustainability efforts such as partnering with RiverLink on Invasive Species Removal Day, in addition to hosting educational events on composting and reducing food waste.

