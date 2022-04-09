6. Maine Beer Company Learn More

Where: Freeport, ME

Maine Beer empowers its house sustainability team, the Blue Crew, to pinpoint areas of improvement. Employees build baseline data for utilities usage and assess how much waste is recycled, composted, and sent to landfills. Harnessing data lets Maine Beer focus on impactful actions big and small. That includes working with food suppliers to eliminate plastic from individually wrapped pretzels; enrolling employees in recycling education; adopting local parking lots and keeping them trash-free; and giving away empty plastic barrels for use as dog pools, rain-water collectors, and even soaking stations for scientists’ scuba gear. Support Maine Beer by loading up on Lunch, its well-balanced IPA.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!