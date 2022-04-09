7. Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Learn More

Where: Mills River, NC; Chico, CA

One of America’s oldest craft breweries is also among the most sustainable. Sierra Nevada’s California brewery contains more than 10,000 solar panels—enough to cover three football fields, plus heat and steam are recovered for reuse. The North Carolina production facility is certified LEED Platinum, the gold standard for rating green building construction. The bicoastal breweries capture carbon dioxide created during fermentation and use it during production and packaging beer. Rainwater is repurposed for flushing toilets. Electric vehicle charging stations are standard in the parking lots. What’s more, the company composts its food waste for farming efforts (e.g. fields of barley and hops, and gardens that grow produce used in the taproom kitchens). Better yet, those pints of Sierra Nevada Pale Ale remain piney and peerless.

