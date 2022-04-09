8. Arizona Wilderness: Gilbert, AZ Learn More

Water is a precious commodity in America’s parched Southwest, and Arizona Wilderness places its conservation efforts in people’s hands with its awareness-raising pale ale This Beer Saves Water. It’s brewed with Sinagua Malt which encourages area farmers to switch to growing barley during the late winter and early spring when water demands are lower. Moreover, the pale ale is also made with several drought-tolerant hop varieties: coconut-like Sabro, and spicy and tropical Zappa. Try a pint in the brewery’s bird-friendly beer garden. Arizona Wilderness worked with the Audubon Society to select some 100 native plants that attract butterflies, hummingbirds, and other beneficial pollinators.

