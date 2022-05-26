The baseball game is the main attraction—but the food stalls in some major league stadiums? They’re knocking it out of the park these days with big-name chefs opening outposts and concessionaires getting ultra-creative. The best food at baseball stadiums goes far beyond peanuts and Cracker Jack, burgers, and hot dogs.

These MLB parks are serving interesting, elevated ball game fare, from alligator corn dogs to kimchi pierogies. The following eight major league stadiums—and one bonus minor league ballpark—would inspire any baseball fan do a concession food crawl between innings. Here’s where to find the best food at baseball stadiums.

Game-Day Grub: Best Food to Order at Baseball Stadiums

1. Yankee Stadium: All Rise Chili Cheese Fries

Location: Bronx, New York City

Home Team: New York Yankees

New to Yankee Stadium for the 2022 season are gyro carts from The Halal Guys, sushi burritos from Benihana, and the Bronx Bomber milkshake garnished with a fun-sized Baby Ruth candy bar. Streetbird is also enjoying a rookie season in Yankee Stadium, with Iron Chef Marcus Samuelsson bringing his spicy chicken sandwiches to fans. Our must-try fave—Streetbird’s chili cheese fries (shown above)—are a diplomatic mix of French fries and sweet potato fries and generously topped with chicken chili, jalapeños, and crispy onions.

2. Global Life Field: Alligator Corn Dog

Location: Arlington, TX

Home Team: Texas Rangers

Game day grub is spiced up with loads of southern influence at Global Life Field, where hot dogs are cradled in cornbread buns and topped with Texas chili and you can get nachos topped with mac n’ cheese. We double dog dare you to try the Alligator Corn Dog that’s made with gator andouille sausage, dipped in corn dog batter, and fried to a crispy, golden brown. Not everything here requires packing antacid. The stadium has vegan bratwursts and local restaurants do pop-ups.

