3. PNC Park: Burgh Katsu

Location: Pittsburgh

Home Team: Pittsburgh Pirates

Psst, if you’re a traveling fan in Pittsburgh, the right way to eat a sandwich is with french fries stuffed between the bread. Before the game, stop at Pittsburgh institution Primanti Bros. for sandwiches stacked with deli meats, cheeses, french fries and coleslaw. A must-try at PNC Park is the Burgh Katsu, which includes cucumber kimchi, mini pierogies, fried ham, and hoisin aioli on a hoagie roll.

