4. Petco Park: Barrio Dogg

Location: San Diego

Home Team: San Diego Padres

Focusing less on gimmicky foods and more on delicious eats, baseball fans are treated to tacos, burgers, sushi, dumplings, pizza, acai bowls, paletas (Mexican-style frozen treats), and more than 90 local and craft beer offerings. Some favorites are Seaside Market Burgundy Pepper Tri-Tip Nachos and the Hot Hen sandwich at San Diego’s Finest Hot Chicken with Fresno chili slaw, made exclusively for Petco Park. Hot dog lovers will want to seek out Barrio Dogg’s stand. The beloved Barrio Logan neighborhood hot dog restaurant serves dogs like ““El Xolito,” which is topped with red onion, roma tomatoes, fresh chopped jalapeno, cilantro, crunchy garlic, grilled onion, cheddar cheese, and sauced with a drizzle of sour cream, salsa verde, and sriracha aioli.

