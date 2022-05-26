5. Busch Stadium: Nonna’s Italian Beef Sandwich

Location: St. Louis

Home Team: St. Louis Cardinals

Bacon-wrapped hot dogs, brisket sandwiches slathered in horseradish sauce, and pastrami sandwiches are among the fan favorites at Busch Stadium. The Nonna’s Italian Beef Sandwich is a hoagie-style sammy with shaved prime rib that’s grilled and seasoned with Italian spices and then topped with melted provolone and served on an eggy bun. St. Louis-style barbecue, soft serve ice cream served in Cardinals helmets, and tater tots with white cheddar cheese are other Busch Stadium staples.

