6. Wrigley Field: The Tater Twist

Location: Chicago

Home Team: Chicago Cubs

Tradition reigns in Wrigley Field. Here you can snack on Home Run Inn Pizza, which is the official pizza partner of the Chicago Cubs, and Chicago dogs—hold the ketchup. Joining the Wrigley regulars this year is a newcomer, The Tater Twist, which is a crispy spiralized potato that’s like a cross of hasselback potatoes and french fries. Dunk this spud in a tangy dill pickle dip and you’re golden.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!