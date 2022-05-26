7. Fenway Park: Grillo’s Pickles

Location: Boston

Home Team: Boston Red Sox

Boston-based Grillo’s Pickles is the official pickle of the Boston Red Sox. Sox fans can snack on crunchy dill pickles or order pickle-inspired dishes like a burger made with a Bloody Mary aioli that’s sandwiched on a toasted King’s Hawaiian bun and served with a skewer of pickle spears and sliced salami. Lobster rolls and clam chowder are also an option. MingsBings, created by James Beard Award-Winner Chef Ming Tsa, is where you’ll find plant-based Chinese flatbread pockets.

