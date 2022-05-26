Food & Drink

Game-Day Grub: Best Food to Order at Major League Baseball Stadiums

Two containers of Grillo's pickles, served at Boston's Fenway Park
7
Courtesy Image 5 / 7

7. Fenway Park: Grillo’s Pickles

Location: Boston 

Home Team: Boston Red Sox

Boston-based Grillo’s Pickles is the official pickle of the Boston Red Sox. Sox fans can snack on crunchy dill pickles or order pickle-inspired dishes like a burger made with a Bloody Mary aioli that’s sandwiched on a toasted King’s Hawaiian bun and served with a skewer of pickle spears and sliced salami. Lobster rolls and clam chowder are also an option. MingsBings, created by James Beard Award-Winner Chef Ming Tsa, is where you’ll find plant-based Chinese flatbread pockets.

Yankees, Red Sox rivalry, Alex Rodriguez fight

The 5 Most Intense Baseball Rivalries

There's no love lost between these teams—and with every brawl, battle, and bean ball, the blood of t...
Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
TITANIC_300x490
More from Food & Drink