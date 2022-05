8. Coors Field: Elvis Shake

Location: Denver

Home Team: Colorado Rockies

You’re in Coors Field—you know what to do with your beer order. But if you’ve got a sweet tooth during the 7th inning stretch, grab a boozy Elvis Shake from the Helton Burger Shack. It’s blended with crème de banana, soft serve ice cream, peanut butter sauce and topped with Cracker Jack and candied bacon.

