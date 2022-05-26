9. First Horizon Park: Nachos

Location: Nashville. TN

Home Team: Nashville Sounds

For the casual baseball fan, First Horizon Park is a fun place to be on game night—there’s a mini golf course inside the stadium called The Country Club, where each hole is curated by a local artist. The Band Box is the perfect place to grab gussied up game fare and has plush couch seating where you can sip Jack and Coke slushies and snack on nachos topped with smoked chicken, jalapeño queso, sweet corn pico de gallo, and cilantro crema. The Band Box Dog is a dressed up hot dog topped with pimento cheese, potato chips, pickled onion, and served on a steamed Martin’s Potato Bun. Quinoa kale salads and Beyond Meat hot Italian sausage are also on the menu.

