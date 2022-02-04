2. Zuccardi Jose Zuccardi Malbec 2016 Get It

For a classic winter wine, reach for this bottle of malbec, suggests Alex Cuper, the wine director at El Che Steakhouse & Bar, an Argentinian-inspired restaurant in Chicago. Made as a tribute to the winemaker’s father, the Zuccardi Jose Zuccardi Malbec 2016 is rich and warming, pairing well with braised or grilled meats. With notes of cherry and dark chocolate, this Argentinian malbec is a suitable sip come Valentine’s Day.

[$46; wine.com]

