3. Gary Farrell Russian River Selection Pinot Noir 2019

For this pinot noir, California winemaker Theresa Heredia blends grapes from some of the best Russian River Valley vineyards. The result is a red wine that’s a nice bridge between winter and spring. It’s bursting with juicy red fruits as well as sweet baking spices, and it has a hint of tobacco on the nose. But it’s also a bright wine, delivering garden herb flavors with underlying tones of honeysuckle and summer jasmine.

[$34; vinerepublic.com]

