4. Trefethen Cabernet Sauvignon Get It

The Trefethen Cabernet Sauvignon is full-bodied and intense, with flavors of ripe plum and blackberry. But it’s the notes of cocoa, leather, and vanilla bean layered into this cabernet sauvignon that makes it perfect for sipping fireside. Trefethen’s chef Chris Kennedy suggests pairing this bottle with black pepper dishes like an ahi tuna au poivre.

[$65; wine.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!