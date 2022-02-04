5. Jordan 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon Get It

Because of some unusual heat waves in the Alexander Valley, the Jordan 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon vintage was grown under stressful conditions. Still, it emerged as a silky smooth wine, but with a tad more earthiness which makes it a perfect match for root veggies and ratatouilles. The 2017 vintage blends cabernet, merlot, and other Bordeaux varietals and has a backbone of spice notes from extended aging in French oak barrels. The result is a red wine with notes of cherry, raspberry, and tobacco with a spice-kissed finish. It pairs well with herb-crusted lamb, grilled pork loin, and dishes with Middle Eastern spice rubs.

[$59; jordanwinery.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!