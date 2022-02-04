5. Jordan 2017 Cabernet SauvignonGet It
Because of some unusual heat waves in the Alexander Valley, the Jordan 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon vintage was grown under stressful conditions. Still, it emerged as a silky smooth wine, but with a tad more earthiness which makes it a perfect match for root veggies and ratatouilles. The 2017 vintage blends cabernet, merlot, and other Bordeaux varietals and has a backbone of spice notes from extended aging in French oak barrels. The result is a red wine with notes of cherry, raspberry, and tobacco with a spice-kissed finish. It pairs well with herb-crusted lamb, grilled pork loin, and dishes with Middle Eastern spice rubs.
[$59; jordanwinery.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top