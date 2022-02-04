6. Allegrini Amarone 2017 Get It

Rich, braised dishes, stews, and pot roasts or Italian dishes like Osso Buco Milanese pair amazingly with equally rich wines. “The idea is to match intensities,” explains Matt Delgado, Sommelier at Panzano in Denver. Amarone is a terrific winter wine, he says, because it’s rich in ripe fruits and spices, yet it’s not overly tannic. This bottle is a good one to have on hand for a special dinner since it can complement dishes you love eating and cooking when it’s cold out—everything from those hearty Italian dishes to a plate of game meat and roasted root vegetables.

[$95; wine.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!