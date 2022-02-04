7. Judith Beck Out Red Blend Get It

Perhaps you ventured into the world of natural wines over the summer, with bubbly bottles of pét-nat or bold orange wines that sip like sour beers, providing a sound introduction. There’s also some remarkable, full-bodied natural wines great for colder months, including Judith Beck’s Out Red Blend. Made in Austria, “it has mineral-y notes from spontaneous fermentation in steel tanks and is full-bodied with a finish of dark fruit notes and warming spice—like cherry and cardamom,” says chef Mark Steuer, whose wine list at Funkenhausen in Chicago focuses on high-acid, food-friendly, Old World varietals. With dark fruit notes, this natural vino pairs nicely with a dry-aged steak topped with blue cheese butter, he says.

[$28; primalwine.com]

