The list of highly crushable, thirst-quenching beers includes the likes of lagers, pilsners, IPAs, Kolsch-style beers, and wheat beers. But the hottest thirst quencher of summer goes to Gose beers (“goes-uh”). This ancient German brew is spiced with salt to round out its sourness. That sodium also provides an electrolytic jolt—perfect for long days in the sun or a post-exercise cooldown.

While the Gose-style has really only become popular in the U.S. craft beer world in the last decade, you can trace its genesis all the way back to the year 1000 (yes, you read that right) in the city of Goslar, Germany. And, while it has seemingly ancient roots, its true arrival on the beer world stage was in the early 1700s. That’s when it became a beer of choice in the northern German city.

While contemporary versions differ in percentage, this warm fermented beer historically was brewed with a minimum of 50 percent wheat in the grain bill. It has a slightly salty flavor and that was originally due to the high levels of salinity in the local water of Goslar. Now, Gose beers usually get their flavor from the addition of actual salt and even coriander. Traditionally made using spontaneous fermentation to give them their tart, sour, slightly funky flavor profile, today most are brewed with top-fermenting yeast and lactobacillus bacteria.

Meet your match with our list of the best Gose beers to drink right now.

Best Gose Beers to Quench Your Thirst This Summer

1. Creature Comforts Tritonia

Creature Comforts is a big name in the craft beer world and its Tritonia is one of its best offerings. It’s brewed with cucumber, lime, sea salt, coriander, and a proprietary blend of lactobacillus. This take on the traditional German-style wheat beer is complex, flavorful, and has just the right amount of citrus, cucumber freshness, and salinity to keep you craving more.

[$14.99 for a six-pack; creaturecomfortsbeer.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!