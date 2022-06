11. Modern Times Beer Fruitlands Get it

Guava and passion fruit provide this tart and tingly beer with a pink tint and tropical perfume. Rosé fans will love the combination of sparkling carbonation and light fruitiness.

[$11.99 for four-pack of 16 oz. cans; moderntimesbeer.com]

