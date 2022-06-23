Best Gose Beers to Quench Your Thirst This Summer

10. Neshaminy Creek Summer Dollars Get it

While Narragansett Lager was actually in the blockbuster summer film ‘Jaws’, Neshaminy Creek Summer Dollars was made to pay tribute to the movie, the setting of Amity Island, and the memorable mayor. In a true homage to the shark attack-filled movie, this sour ale is brewed with blood oranges and sea salt. It’s salty, sweet, and filled with citrus flavors that pair perfectly with an early summer viewing of the iconic film.

[$16.50 for a six-pack; neshaminycreekbrewing.com]

