Best Gose Beers to Quench Your Thirst This Summer

2. Hoof Hearted Rosé Gosé Get it

Gose beers may be the beer of choice come summer, but rosé is the ultimate summer wine. So it only makes sense the two come together as one. The result is Hoof Hearted Rosé Gosé, a fruity, slightly salty, crushable beer brewed with hibiscus, coriander, and Himalayan Sea salt. It’s the tart refresher you need on a sweltering day.

[$12.50 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans; hoofheartedbrewing.com]

