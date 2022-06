13. Avery Brewing Co. El Gose Get it

A Boulder-brewed Gose, it’s flavored with lime and tastes like a cross between an icy Corona and a salt-rimmed margarita. It’s just right for taco night or with guacamole and chips.

[$10.99 for six-pack; averybrewing.com]

