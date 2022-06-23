Best Gose Beers to Quench Your Thirst This Summer

3. Collective Arts Guava Gose Get it

One of the best aspects of the Gose is its versatility and adaptability. Collective Arts crafted a crushable summer Gose with malted wheat; coriander; Himalayan pine sea salt; and tropical, fruity, sweet guava. This results in a beer that’s loaded with sweet wheat, tropical fruit flavors, and bright citrus. It’s all tempered by a hint of salinity.

[$11.99 for a four-pack of 12-ounce cans; collectiveartsbrewing.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!