Some Like It Salty

Best Gose Beers to Quench Your Thirst This Summer

A can of Collective Arts Guava Gose beer
14
Courtesy image 2 / 14

3. Collective Arts Guava Gose

Get it

One of the best aspects of the Gose is its versatility and adaptability. Collective Arts crafted a crushable summer Gose with malted wheat; coriander; Himalayan pine sea salt; and tropical, fruity, sweet guava. This results in a beer that’s loaded with sweet wheat, tropical fruit flavors, and bright citrus. It’s all tempered by a hint of salinity. 

[$11.99 for a four-pack of 12-ounce cans; collectiveartsbrewing.com]  

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Food & Drink