Best Gose Beers to Quench Your Thirst This Summer

4. Westbrook Gose Get it

For many American Gose drinkers, Westbrook was their first foray into the salty, sour world. While many brewers rely on fruit flavor to add depth, Westbrook’s original Gose doesn’t even need it. This German-style sour wheat beer is simply brewed with sea salt and coriander. It’s salty, sour, crisp, and effortlessly refreshing on a humid summer day.

[$12.99 for a six-pack; westbrookbrewing.com]

