Best Gose Beers to Quench Your Thirst This Summer

5. Anderson Valley Holy Gose Get it

If Westbrook Gose wasn’t your first sip of this salty beer style, it was likely Anderson Valley Holy Gose. First brewed in 2014, this beer is made with 2-row Pale malt, malted white wheat, and Bravo hops. It’s known for its slightly salty, citrus, and tropical fruit flavors. It pairs well with summer yard games and lounging near large bodies of water.

[$10.99 for a six-pack; avbc.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!