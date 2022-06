6. Cigar City Paloma Gose Get it

Tequila cocktail fans know there are few mixed drinks more refreshing than a grapefruit-centric paloma. It only makes sense someone would bring this essence to beer. Cigar City Paloma Gose starts as a German-style sour ale and gets its irresistible flavor from the addition of grapefruit, lime, and salt.

[$10.99 for a six-pack; cigarcitybrewing.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!