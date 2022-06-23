Best Gose Beers to Quench Your Thirst This Summer

7. Left Hand Wheels Gose ‘Round Get it

Left Hand might be best known for its bourbon barrel-aged stout, Dragon’s Milk. But you’re really missing out if you don’t try one of its other exceptional brews. Specifically, Wheels Gose ‘Round. Brewed to benefit the National MS Society, this 4.4% Gose is brewed with 2-row malt, wheat, CTZ hops, raspberries, lemon, and salt.

[$11.99 for a six-pack; lefthandbrewing.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!