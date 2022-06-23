Some Like It Salty

Best Gose Beers to Quench Your Thirst This Summer

A can of Left Hand Wheels Gose ‘Round
7. Left Hand Wheels Gose ‘Round

Left Hand might be best known for its bourbon barrel-aged stout, Dragon’s Milk. But you’re really missing out if you don’t try one of its other exceptional brews. Specifically, Wheels Gose ‘Round. Brewed to benefit the National MS Society, this 4.4% Gose is brewed with 2-row malt, wheat, CTZ hops, raspberries, lemon, and salt. 

[$11.99 for a six-pack; lefthandbrewing.com]

