Some Like It Salty

Best Gose Beers to Quench Your Thirst This Summer

A can of Flying Fish Salt & Sea beer
14
Courtesy image 7 / 14

8. Flying Fish Salt & Sea

Get it

This 4.3% sessionable Gose is brewed with Superior Pilsen malt, Acidulated malt, wheat, Columbus hops, and Chico Ale yeast. Made to remind drinkers of summer nights spent along the ocean, it gets its unique flavor from the addition of strawberry, lime, and sea salt. In fact, it’s supposed to taste like salt water taffy and we tend to agree with that.

[$11.99 for a six-pack; flyingfish.com]  

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Food & Drink