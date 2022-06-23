Best Gose Beers to Quench Your Thirst This Summer

8. Flying Fish Salt & Sea Get it

This 4.3% sessionable Gose is brewed with Superior Pilsen malt, Acidulated malt, wheat, Columbus hops, and Chico Ale yeast. Made to remind drinkers of summer nights spent along the ocean, it gets its unique flavor from the addition of strawberry, lime, and sea salt. In fact, it’s supposed to taste like salt water taffy and we tend to agree with that.

[$11.99 for a six-pack; flyingfish.com]

